Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

At the risk of reading too much into body language and facial expressions, Harry Kane sure looked like a man on his way out the door as he fought back tears while saluting 10,000 Tottenham fans following Wednesday’s 2-1 defeat to Aston Villa.

[ MORE: Tottenham crumble as fans return amid Kane’s transfer demand ]

220 goals (in 334 appearances – all competitions) puts Kane second on the all-time scoring list at Tottenham (46 behind leader Jimmy Greaves) — a record that was long ago earmarked for Kane to one day break, but now appears increasingly unlikely.

Neither interim head coach Ryan Mason nor midfielder Harry Winks — both of whom came through the Tottenham academy at roughly the same time as Harry Kane — would be drawn into a genuine comment on the matter as they fulfilled their pre-game television duties. After the game, it was more of the same from Mason — quote from the BBC:

“He means a lot. He’s a Tottenham player. I’ve answered so many questions on Harry Kane in the last 24 hours. I’m willing to speak about the game, but not individuals. We were fully focused on the match and I’m very disappointed. “There are so many emotions in football. I love representing this football club. Yes, a lot has been going on but our aim is to get results on the pitch and unfortunately we didn’t do that.”

The speculation regarding Harry Kane’s future isn’t likely to cool anytime soon, and the scenes after the full-time whistle on Wednesday will have only added fuel to that fire.

Follow @AndyEdMLS