West Brom – West Ham is an intriguing clash on Wednesday at the Hawthorns (start time 3:15PM ET via Peacock Premium) as the Hammers make one last push for European qualification.

David Moyes’ men need a miracle to finish in the top four but they sit in seventh heading into this game and are well in the hunt for a Europa League spot. That would be an incredible achievement for a team who many had down as relegation candidates this season. With Declan Rice now fit, plus the likes of Jesse Lingard and Michail Antonio leading their charge up top, the Hammers will fancy their chances of putting pressure on Liverpool and Tottenham for a top six finish.

Recent defeats against Newcastle and Everton, plus a draw against Brighton, has seen them come unstuck in their top four bid, but this could still be a historic season for the Hammers.

As for already-relegated West Brom, well, they gave Liverpool an almighty scare at the weekend as Sam Allardyce’s side were direct, sharp and boisterous throughout. Allardyce felt that two key decisions went against his team (Liverpool’s first goal and then a potential late winner chalked off by VAR) and then Alisson popped up to win it for Liverpool in stoppage time. Plenty of these West Brom players will be picked up by PL clubs this summer, and Allardyce may end up sticking around at West Brom for next season to lead their promotion push.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of West Brom – West Ham.

Injury news

West Brom are without Branislav Ivanovic and Robert Snodgrass who are out for the season.

📋 Team news is in at The Hawthorns. We make one change, with Maitland-Niles coming into the side.@MonsterEnergy | #WBAWHU — West Bromwich Albion (@WBA) May 19, 2021

West Ham are without Arthur Masuaku and Manuel Lanzini, while Said Benrahma starts.

Saïd Benrahma starts after his goal on Saturday 🧙‍♂️🇩🇿 Here's how we line up tonight…#WBAWHU pic.twitter.com/neZvVsPmJY — West Ham United (@WestHam) May 19, 2021

Odds and ends (full odds provided by our partner, PointsBet)

West Brom are huge outsiders at +400, with West Ham the red-hot favorites at -159. The draw is +300.

Prediction

Allardyce and Moyes have sparred many times over the years and this will be a tight, tense clash. West Brom are dangerous in attack but I expect West Ham to just get over the line. West Brom 1-2 West Ham.

How to watch, stream and start time

Kick off: Wednesday, 3:15pm ET

TV Channel: Peacock Premium

Online: Stream via Peacock Premium

