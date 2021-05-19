What is left to play for in Bundesliga, La Liga, and Serie A?

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The titles have been won in Germany and Italy, but Spain still has to learn who will finish the 2020-21 season atop its perch with one match left for the top flights of all three leagues.

Bayern Munich has won yet another Bundesliga, while Inter Milan’s ended Juventus’ scudetto reign, but Atletico Madrid still has work to do to seal its first La Liga title in more than a half-decade.

As for the Champions League places, relegation fodder, et cetera? Read on!

La Liga final day

Atletico Madrid and Real Valladolid are desperate for two very different reasons when they meet on Saturday.

Atleti can win La Liga with a win and a draw can also do the trick if Real Madrid fails to beat visiting Villarreal, while Real Valladolid will be relegated if it fails to beat the league leaders.

Real Madrid holds the tiebreaker on Atleti if it wins and their cross-city rivals draw, but their task of beating an in-form and top six-seeking Villarreal is not easy.

Villarreal needs to get a better result than Real Betis to go from Europa Conference League to the Europa League group stage. A Villarreal win and Real Sociedad draw or loss would also help.

Only Eibar has been relegated, meaning two of Huesca, Elche, and Valladolid will go to the Segunda division. Huesca controls its fate with 33 points, while Elche also has 33 and Valladolid has 31.

Matchday 38 – May 23

Levante v Cadiz — 3pm ET Friday

Real Valladolid v Atletico Madrid — Noon ET Saturday

Elche v Athletic Bilbao — Noon ET Saturday

Celta Vigo v Real Betis — Noon ET Saturday

Huesca v Valencia — Noon ET Saturday

Eibar v Barcelona — Noon ET Saturday

Real Madrid v Villarreal — Noon ET Saturday

Osasuna v Real Sociedad — Noon ET Saturday

Granada v Getafe — 12:30pm ET Sunday

Sevilla v Alaves — 3pm ET Sunday

Bundesliga final day

The top four is settled. So is the Europa League.

But there’s still a Europa League Conference spot up for grabs, as Union Berlin holds a one-point advantage on Borussia Monchengladbach and two-point leads over Stuttgart and Freiburg.

The bottom of the table isn’t settled either. Schalke has been relegated for some time but the second automatic relegation spot and playoff spot are unsettled.

Koln has 30 points and plays Schalke, while Werder Bremen is in the playoff spot with 31 points and a visit from eighth-place Gladbach. Arminia Bielefeld has 32 points and will earn a second Bundesliga season by matching or bettering both Koln and Bremen.

Matchday 34 — May 22

Stuttgart v Arminia — 9:30am ET Saturday

Werder Bremen v Borussia Monchengladbach — 9:30am ET Saturday

Eintracht Frankfurt v Freiburg — 9:30am ET Saturday

Union Berlin v RB Leipzig — 9:30am ET Saturday

Wolfsburg v Mainz — 9:30am ET Saturday

Koln v Schalke — 9:30am ET Saturday

Bayern Munich v Augsburg — 9:30am ET Saturday

Hoffenheim v Hertha Berlin — 9:30am ET Saturday

Borussia Dortmund v Bayer Leverkusen — 9:30am ET Saturday

Serie A final day

A Champions League without Juventus? It’s possible if The Old Lady fails to deliver on Saturday.

Juve, who staged the Coppa Italia Final on Wednesday versus Atalanta, opens the weekend in fifth place and could qualify for the UCL with a win and either AC Milan losing or drawing at Atalanta or Napoli losing or drawing at home to Verona.

Juve could also make it with a draw and help, but they’ll be focusing on three points.

The relegation picture will be decided by a high-stakes visit from Benevento to Torino, with the hosts holding a three-point lead over the visitors for 17th place.

Week 38 – May 22

Atalanta v AC Milan — 2:45pm ET Saturday

Bologna v Juventus — 2:45pm ET Saturday

Cagliari v Genoa — 2:45pm ET Saturday

Crotone v Fiorentina — 2:45pm ET Saturday

Inter Milan v Udinese — 2:45pm ET Saturday

Napoli v Verona — 2:45pm ET Saturday

Sampdoria v Parma — 2:45pm ET Saturday

Sassuolo v Lazio — 2:45pm ET Saturday

Spezia v AS Roma — 2:45pm ET Saturday

Torino v Benevento — 2:45pm ET Saturday

