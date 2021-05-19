Wolves, Mexico star Raul Jimenez targets July return, will wear headguard

Wolves have announced that Mexican striker Raul Jimenez has “healed well” from his gruesome and terrifying skull fracture against Arsenal and that they “hope and expect that Raul will be able to play a full part in Wolves’ 2021/22 season.”
Jimenez, who turned 30 earlier this month, was injured in a head-to-head collision with David Luiz on Nov. 29 and rushed to the hospital where he would eventually undergo surgery on his fractured skull.
[ MORE: Bundesliga, Serie A, La Liga scenarios ]
The Mexican center forward remained in the hospital until Dec. 8 but there were positive updates a-plenty and even hope that he’d return at some point this Premier League season. Mexican boss Tata Martino thought Jimenez could be a part of the Olympic roster.
Here are some of the words from Wolves club doctor Matt Perry.