Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The latest transfer news has some juicy reports with Emiliano Buendia to Arsenal still an option, while Danny Ings to Manchester United is intriguing.

[ MORE: How to watch PL in the USA ]

With a lot of transfer focus on the big names this summer, including Erling Haaland, Lionel Messi, Harry Kane and others, there are a lot of other big moves that could happen.

Let’s take a look at two Premier League giants who are looking to strengthen with two international players from slightly down the pecking order.

There are certainly deals to be had this summer…

Buendia to Arsenal back on?

It seemed like this deal could happen in January but Norwich weren’t willing to sell their Argentine international playmaker.

That was smart, because Buendia’s creativity and goals has been key in the Canaries gaining instant promotion back to the Premier League.

However, it appears that Arsenal remain keen on trying to sign Buendia, 24, this summer, as a report from Goal says he is at the top of their wish-list as another target, Eduardo Camavinga, isn’t keen on a move to the Gunners.

With Martin Odegaard set to head back to Real Madrid when his loan move at Arsenal ends this summer, Mikel Arteta is said to be looking at alternative options in attacking midfield.

Per the report, Buendia is at the top of that list but he will likely cost Arsenal over $55 million. Considering the very real possibility they won’t have European action next season, can they afford to spend that much?

Arsenal sporting director Edu is said to be pushing ahead with talks with Norwich, as Buendia is keen on a move to the Gunners. With Norwich now back in the Premier League, they will keep their transfer valuation steady and won’t have to sell if they don’t want to.

Buendia is a very good player, but is he the caliber of player who can push Arsenal back into the top four?

The Danny Ings lottery takes another twist

Southampton and England striker Danny Ings, 28, will have just one year left on his current contract this summer.

With a lucrative contract extension offer on the table from Saints, the hometown hero is taking his time to assess his options before committing himself to Southampton.

So far he has been linked with moves to Manchester City, Tottenham and now Manchester United, so the clinical finisher will have a big decision to make.

According to a report from The Daily Telegraph, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer wants to add Ings to his stable of attackers as he provides something different.

With Edinson Cavani signing a new one-year extension recently, plus Anthony Martial, Marcus Rashford and Mason Greenwood all around, plus youngsters like Shola Shoretire and Amad Diallo breaking through, this is a bit of a strange one.

Do United really need another forward?

Ings will provide something different though, and his 34 Premier League goals in 66 games over the last two seasons prove his quality. As long as he can keep staying clear of serious injuries, Ings would add real quality to United’s attack and he would be pretty cheap.

Southampton may be forced to sell Ings for around $30 million this summer given the length of time remaining on his contract, but this report states they may just keep him and allow him to leave on a free in the summer of 2022.

As Solskjaer knows better than anyone, the value of a clinical striker to come off the bench or be used in key moments is vital. But would Ings’ allegiance to Liverpool stop him from signing for United?

Ings could be that Solskjaer-esque man for Manchester United.

Follow @JPW_NBCSports