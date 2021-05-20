Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

It is that time of the year again, as Liverpool have become the latest Premier League team to unveil their new home kit for the 2021-22 season.

The Reds have gone for a very different design for next season, as diagonal stripes are back and there are some flashes of peachy, orangey, red. I’ve summed that up well, right?

Here is a more technical and detailed description from Liverpool on their new home kit.

“Taking inspiration from the 1964 season, when the Reds were under the management and instruction of Bill Shankly, next season’s home kit captures the glow of a bright red colourway.

“In 1964, LFC introduced a full-flooded red kit for the first time in the club’s history on the basis it would provide them with a psychological edge, with Shankly famously saying that ‘red is for danger and red is for power’. This set the foundation for their dominance for years to come.

“Inspired directly by that decision, the men’s and Women’s team will be walking on to the pitch with a full red kit detailed with bolted pinstripes and bright crimson sleeve cuffs and neckline – representing power, energy and danger – in 2021-22.”

Take a look at the images and videos below to get a sense for the new shirt.

New Liverpool home kit released for 2021-22