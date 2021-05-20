Man City – Everton: How to watch, start time, stream link, odds, prediction

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Premier League champions Man City say hello to their home fans on a Championship Sunday that visiting Everton hopes to ride back into Europe (start time 11am ET on CNBC and online via NBCSports.com).

Everton needs a win to keep pressure on seventh-place Tottenham and sixth-place West Ham United, with only two of the three qualifying for either the Europa League or the Europa Conference League.

WATCH MAN CITY – EVERTON STREAM LIVE

The Toffees have 59 points, the same as Spurs but well before them on goal differential, and they are three points behind West Ham.

City looks to finish its championship season on 86 points, which would be tied for the seventh-most since the PL went to a 38-match season in 1995-96.

Injury news (Injury report)

Manchester City injuries

QUESTIONABLE: Raheem Sterling (undisclosed), Ilkay Gundogan (knee), Kyle Walker (undisclosed), Sergio Aguero (adductor) | OUT: Joao Cancelo (suspension)

Everton injuries

QUESTIONABLE: James Rodriguez (undisclosed) | OUT: Jean-Philippe Gbamin (knee)

Odds and ends (full odds provided by our partner, PointsBet)

Man City is -239 to get back in the win column while an Everton result would be considered a big upset despite the difference in stakes. A draw is +375 while an Everton win pays +550.

PointsBet is our Official Sports Betting Partner and we may receive compensation if you place a bet on PointsBet for the first time after clicking our links.

Prediction

Man City will be feeling pressure to deliver a vintage performance going into the UEFA Champions League Final, and it’s a big ask for Everton to take all three points. Kevin De Bruyne is the star of Man City 3-1 Everton.

How to watch Man City – Everton stream and start time

Kickoff: 11am ET Sunday

TV Channel: CNBC

Stream: Online via NBCSports.com

Follow @NicholasMendola