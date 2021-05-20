Premier League Hall of Fame announces inaugural inductees

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The Premier League Hall of Fame has officially been launched and it is taking shape.

[ MORE: How to watch PL in the USA ]

Alan Shearer and Thierry Henry were the first inductees to launch the honor as the two legendary strikers received the highest individual honor the Premier League can hand out.

Both are legends at their clubs and in the Premier League and hence the reason why they are first two stars to be honored.

A shortlist of 23 players was then released, six of whom have now been inducted into the hall of fame this season, as fans voted for who will get in in 2021.

Eric Cantona and Roy Keane were joined by Frank Lampard, Dennis Bergkamp, Steven Gerrard and David Beckham.

Now that is an epic group of players.

The Premier League has launched its official Hall of Fame to “recognize and celebrate the exceptional skill and talent of players who have graced the League since its inception in 1992.”

Full details on the next six to make it here, while here are my picks which I’m sure you agree with…

Alan Shearer ✅

Thierry Henry ✅

The next ones ❓ Who else should be included in the Premier League Hall of Fame? Follow @jpw_nbcsports' lead and tweet us your opinion using #MyPLMorning. pic.twitter.com/kEqGStsNEi — NBC Sports Soccer (@NBCSportsSoccer) May 15, 2021

Below are more details, as players will now be putting on a show to make sure they join the legendary stars honored each season.

Think about it for a second, which PL legends would you guarantee to be in the top 20? It’s so tough to whittle it down, isn’t it!?

Let the debates rumble on…

Full details

In its first year, the Premier League Hall of Fame will welcome eight inductees, including Shearer and Henry.

Shearer is the highest goalscorer in Premier League history with 260 and won the title with Blackburn Rovers in 1994-95 before starring for his hometown club Newcastle United, as he played in the PL for 14 years.

Henry scored 175 goals (sixth all-time) in nine years at Arsenal as he was the main man in their ‘Invincibles’ squad and won two PL titles under Arsene Wenger before he returned for a short loan stint at the end of his career.

From an additional shortlist of 23 nominees, another six former players will be inducted into the Premier League Hall of Fame in 2021 via public and panel vote. Each inductee will receive a personalised medallion, engraved with the year of their induction.

Fans can vote at www.premierleague.com/halloffame from 2 p.m. ET on Monday 26 April.

To be eligible for the 2021 Premier League Hall of Fame, players must have been retired as of 1 August 2020. Only a player’s Premier League career is considered in their candidacy, not their performances in other competitions during the Premier League era.

The first two inductees were selected due to their record achievements alongside their overall contribution to the Premier League. The 23-man shortlist was compiled by the Premier League based on the career statistics of players who meet the Hall of Fame selection criteria.

Two centre-forwards, both gifted with natural skill and talent who have written their names in Premier League history We’re delighted to announce Alan Shearer and Thierry Henry as the first two inductees of the #PLHallOfFame pic.twitter.com/MAKgi3SYzV — Premier League (@premierleague) April 26, 2021

Prolific in front of goal 🙌 Alan Shearer scored an unrivalled 260 times in the Premier League and is the first 2021 inductee to the #PLHallOfFame Vote on who joins him ➡️ https://t.co/bSATtiYr44 pic.twitter.com/WYGsvfQHLd — Premier League (@premierleague) April 27, 2021

Composure, natural skill and rapid pace saw Thierry Henry redefine forward play His outrageous strikes saw him win four Golden Boots, two Player of the Season awards and two Premier⁣ League titles He is the second 2021 Inductee to the #PLHallOfFame pic.twitter.com/rG89fkSizA — Premier League (@premierleague) April 26, 2021

🎶 "SUPER, SUPER FRANK." 🎶 Frank Lampard is the first Chelsea player to be inducted into the Premier League Hall of Fame. 💫 pic.twitter.com/KCFFkJb1oS — NBC Sports Soccer (@NBCSportsSoccer) May 19, 2021

The ultimate maestro. Dennis Bergkamp has been inducted into the Premier League Hall of Fame. 👏 pic.twitter.com/hvECrm76bX — NBC Sports Soccer (@NBCSportsSoccer) May 19, 2021

King Eric. 👑 Eric Cantona has been inducted into the Premier League Hall of Fame. pic.twitter.com/MEuihK4MxP — NBC Sports Soccer (@NBCSportsSoccer) May 18, 2021

KEANO. 🇮🇪 Roy Keane joins his fellow Man United teammate Eric Cantona as the latest inductee into the Premier League Hall of Fame. 💫 pic.twitter.com/ty0DeDuwE8 — NBC Sports Soccer (@NBCSportsSoccer) May 18, 2021

Driven and industrious, a player who honed his ball-striking ability to see set-pieces and crosses bend majestically 7️⃣ David Beckham is inducted to the #PLHallOfFame pic.twitter.com/hFJykXSuzB — Premier League (@premierleague) May 20, 2021

Passionate and committed, Red through-and-through, and a midfielder who perfected the art of the long-range strike 🔴 Steven Gerrard is inducted to the #PLHallOfFame pic.twitter.com/cIwUwyrP56 — Premier League (@premierleague) May 20, 2021

Follow @JPW_NBCSports