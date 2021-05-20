Report: Aguero to sign for Barcelona after Champions League Final

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Manchester City living legend Sergio Aguero is headed back to Spain in a move that may signal a reunion with Argentine national teammate Lionel Messi, according to reports.

Aguero will sign a deal with Barcelona after the UEFA Champions League FInal, reports Fabrizio Romano, and could be joined by Memphis Depay in revamping Arsenal’s attack. Aguero and Barca were reported to be discussing a deal earlier this month.

Aguero, who turns 33 on June 2, announced in late March that he would leave Man City after the season. He joined Man City from Atletico Madrid in 2011 after scoring 100 goals and adding 46 assists in 230 appearances.

He’s put those solid numbers to shame at City. Aguero scored 258 times for City, contributing another 74 assists in 388 appearances heading into Championship Sunday and the Champions League Final.

It’ll be a paycut for Aguero, according to Romano, something the Argentine would seem unlikely to accept if it wasn’t going to put him alongside (or atop) Messi in the Barca formation.

Aguero ranks seventh all-time on Argentina’s caps list with 97, and his 41 goals are third. Messi’s first in goals with 71 and third in caps with 142. They both entered the senior team set-up of the Albiceleste around the same time, with Messi making his debut in 2005 and Aguero in 2006.

Memphis, meanwhile, turned 27 in February and has 20 goals and 10 assists for Lyon in Ligue 1 play this season, his second time combining for 30 or more goal contributions in the last three seasons.

