USMNT back Yedlin joins ownership group of USL club San Diego Loyal

DeAndre Yedlin has bought into the ownership of USL Championship side San Diego Loyal, the second-tier California side currently coached by Landon Donovan.

Yedlin, currently with Turkish powers Galatasaray, hails from Seattle and left the Sounders for Europe after the 2014 World Cup.

The Loyal was founded in 2019 and is owned and run by Donovan, Andrew Vassiliadis, and Warren Smith.

Both Yedlin and his new partners emphasized the club’s morals and ethics In announcing the arrangement, as San Diego forfeited a match last season following homophobic abuse of one of its players. The forfeit ultimately cost them playoff footing.

“It’s important that our entire team, from our players to staff and coaches to investors, adds value to San Diego Loyal,” said Andrew Vassiliadis, chairman of SD Loyal and lead investor. “DeAndre embodies this. The way he carries himself and the way he tackles his career. We couldn’t have imagined a better person to join us and our determination to make San Diego the soccer capital of North America.”

Athlete investment in American soccer is a growing trend, and LeBron James has deepened his ties to Premier League side Liverpool amidst a report that his group was looking to acquire an MLS club.

A message to the city of San Diego from one of its biggest supporters. We're just as eager as @yedlinny on what's to come! #SDLoyal pic.twitter.com/CxsJfT7kdD — San Diego Loyal (@SanDiegoLoyal) May 20, 2021

