The USMNT squad for the upcoming friendly against Switzerland has been announced, as Gregg Berhalter has called up 27 players.

A tough friendly against the No. 13 ranked Swiss is coming up in St. Gallen on May 30 before the USMNT fly back Stateside to compete in the CONCACAF Nations League finals a few days later.

Some surprises in this roster include Bayern Munich youngster Justin Che (on loan from FC Dallas) being called up for the first time, while Schalke striker Matthew Hoppe, 20, also gets his first call-up, as Berhalter continues to look at as many players as possible during these European-based training camps.

Julian Green gets a first call-up from Berhalter following his fine season in the German second-tier for Greuther Furth, while DeAndre Yedlin returns to a USMNT squad for the first time since 2019 after impressing following his move to Galatasaray. Young goalkeeper David Ochoa from Real Salt Lake also receives his first nod.

Tyler Adams has recently returned to the U.S. to undergo treatment on a persistent back problem.

Both Christian Pulisic and Zack Steffen will not feature against Switzerland, as they have the small matter of competing for Chelsea and Manchester City respectively in the UEFA Champions League final in Porto, Portugal on May. 29.

In the statement, U.S. Soccer also confirmed that the final roster for the CONCACAF Nations League finals will be announced before the May 24.

Pulisic and Steffen are both expected to be on that roster, as the USMNT will also train at altitude in Switzerland to get them ready for two games in Denver, Colorado in the Nations League finals, plus a friendly against Costa Rica in Utah on June 9.

Below is the roster in full, while we will keep you updated with all of the latest news from the USMNT during a busy summer of friendlies, Nations League finals, Gold Cup and 2022 World Cup qualifiers.

USMNT roster v. Switzerland

GOALKEEPERS (3): Ethan Horvath (Club Brugge/BEL; 4/0), Chituru Odunze (Leicester City/ENG; 0/0), David Ochoa (Real Salt Lake; 0/0)

DEFENDERS (10): John Brooks (Wolfsburg/GER; 40/3), Reggie Cannon (Boavista/POR; 14/0), Justin Che (Bayern Munich/GER; 0/0), Sergino Dest (Barcelona/ESP; 7/1), Mark McKenzie (Genk/BEL; 2/0), Matt Miazga (Anderlecht/BEL; 21/1), Tim Ream (Fulham/ENG; 42/1), Bryan Reynolds (Roma/ITA; 1/0), Antonee Robinson (Fulham/ENG; 10/0), DeAndre Yedlin (Galatasaray/TUR; 62/0)

MIDFIELDERS (7): Kellyn Acosta (Colorado Rapids; 27/2), Tyler Adams (RB Leipzig/GER; 12/1), Julian Green (Greuther Furth/GER; 15/4), Sebastian Lletget (LA Galaxy; 20/6), Weston McKennie (Juventus/ITA; 21/6), Yunus Musah (Valencia/ESP; 4/0), Jackson Yueill (San Jose Earthquakes; 9/0)

FORWARDS: (7): Brenden Aaronson (Red Bull Salzburg/AUT; 4/2), Daryl Dike (Barnsley/ENG; 2/0), Matthew Hoppe (Schalke/GER; 0/0), Gio Reyna (Borussia Dortmund/GER; 4/2), Josh Sargent (Werder Bremen/GER; 13/5), Jordan Siebatcheu (Young Boys/SUI; 2/0), Tim Weah (Lille/FRA; 10/1)