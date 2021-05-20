VIDEO: PST unfiltered – Kane’s future, Championship Sunday talk

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

ProSoccerTalk is now on video as well as in written format as plenty of opinion is coming to your Premier League videos. Unleash the beast, as they say.

[ MORE: How to watch PL in the USA ]

Each week ProSoccerTalk writers Joe Prince-Wright, Andy Edwards, and Nick Mendola will analyze the Premier League action, preview the fixtures, and handle the big news from around the soccer world.

Expect opinions, analysis, and insight, as well as plenty of friendly banter along the way and maybe a beer or two among these Premier League videos…

Basically, they have these chats on their own anyway so we thought we would record them and let them loose on the Premier League, USMNT, and everything in-between. This is going to be a lot of fun and a lighthearted look at all of the action from across the soccer world each week.

[ VIDEO: Premier League highlights ]

With JPW is based in England and heading to PL games and traveling to stadiums/training grounds, plus Andy and Nick based Stateside, we will be checking in with them regularly to get their views on just about anything when it comes to Pro Soccer. Because, well, ProSoccerTalk.

Below we break down the latest news across the Premier League

Regardless of what happens for Tottenham Hotspur on Championship Sunday, their summer seems likely to be dominated by the future of one Harry Kane.

So that’s where we begin the latest episodes of ProSoccerTalk unfiltered.

Where might Kane go if he leaves Tottenham?

The tears in his North London eyes earlier this week did seem to spell departure for Kane from Tottenham Hotspur, but hold on a minute.

Andy says that Kane’s Friday comments seem to nod toward a potential stay if Spurs get their act together and Nick and Joe could see that, too.

However, they also sees Man City, Liverpool, and Manchester United lurking as possible suitors for a very, very good center forward.

Top-four race comes down to Reds, Blues and Foxes

Can Leicester City get help from Chelsea or Liverpool to leap back into the top four with a Championship Sunday flourish?

None of our crew is ready to say that, but there’s enough to suggest there could be tumult in the top four.

Can West Ham hold off Spurs for final UEL place?

For West Ham, it’s simple: Beat Southampton and you’re in the Europa League.

But a loss there would signal traditional West Ham worriers to expect both Tottenham and Everton to pull wins over Leicester City and Man City and climb above the sixth-place Irons.

What’s going to happen on Championship Sunday?

Follow @NicholasMendola