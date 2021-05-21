Arteta: Newcastle loanee, transfer target Willock to stay with Arsenal

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Newcastle’s hopes of buying record-breaking Joe Willock from Arsenal took a big hit Friday.

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta said the 21-year-old loanee will be with the Gunners next season despite Newcastle boss Steve Bruce’s plans to launch a bid for the midfielder.

Given injuries to Allan Saint-Maximin and Callum Wilson (and also Miguel Almiron), Willock may well be the reason Newcastle isn’t headed down to the Championship.

Willock has scored in six-straight Premier League appearances, the youngest player to achieve that feat, giving him seven goals for Newcastle and 10 goals on the season after scoring thrice for Arsenal in the Europa League.

Arteta says Newcastle has no hope of landing the youngster (at least for any reasonable fee). From Football.London:

“I’m really happy that things have gone so well for him because of the potential that Joe has,” Arteta said. “I think it was great for him to go away and have a different experience. He has grabbed that opportunity in a really remarkable and positive way. He will be back with us, we will have those conversations with him and plan the next years for him.”

Three of Willock’s Newcastle goals came off the bench and two came in draws with another two in one-goal wins.

But he’s also made 78 senior appearances for his boyhood club and at a tender age to boot, and there’s reason to believe he can play a significant role for Arsneal next season if Arteta likes him.

