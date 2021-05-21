Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

N’Golo Kante was subbed out with an injury in the first half of Chelsea’s huge Premier League win against Leicester City.

The Blues face an anxious wait to see if their star central midfielder will be fit for the UEFA Champions League final in 10 days against Manchester City in Porto, but the signs are promising for that.

This could be a huge blow at a pivotal stage of the season for Chelsea, as he seems likely to miss the final day clash against Aston Villa.

He has been nursing a hamstring injury in recent months and he was replaced by Mateo Kovacic, who has just returned from injury, in the first half.

After the game his manager Thomas Tuchel gave an injury update on Kante and Kai Havertz, and was asked if they would be available for the final two games of the season.

“I don’t know yet,” Tuchel said. “We will check them tomorrow. I have a good feeling with NG (Kante) he said he felt something but didn’t want to risk a muscle injury so I hope for Sunday. With Kai it is the same.”

Tuchel gave an added update on Kante ahead of the game at Villa, which Chelsea know if they win, they’re in the top four and Champions League.

“With N’Golo, it’s going to be very close but still some hopes that he maybe joins team training tomorrow. If not, then he will join on Monday,” Tuchel said.

How big would this be for Chelsea?

Kante, 30, has been sensational for Chelsea in the 2020-21 campaign, and was man of the match in their Champions League semifinal win against Real Madrid.

It looked as though Kante had suffered a reoccurrence of the hamstring injury, and both Chelsea captain Cesar Azpilicueta and his manager Thomas Tuchel consoled him as he trudged off the pitch.

If Kante is out, or not fully-fit, for the Champions League final against Manchester City, it is a huge problem for the Blues.

Kante is one of the only players who could lock down Kevin de Bruyne, and City will be given a huge boost if the French superstar isn’t fully fit.

The problem is that Chelsea have had to push Kante, and others, to the limit in recent days as they lost to Arsenal which lost them ground in their top four battle.

In an ideal world, Tuchel will have rested plenty of key players ahead of the Champions League final but he will not have that luxury.

Chelsea fans will be praying that his star central midfielder is fit to play in the final and have a full week of fitness ahead of the game.

If he isn’t Jorginho and Kovacic will likely start, while Billy Gilmour is the next man up.

