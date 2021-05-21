Leicester City – Tottenham is a game where both teams need a win to secure European qualification on Sunday (start time 11am ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com) as the final 90 minutes of the season will be pivotal for both.

Leicester will be having a serious feeling of deja vu as they enter their final game of the season needing a win to get into the top four and the UEFA Champions League, but even that may not be enough. Brendan Rodgers’ side have been in the top four for most of this season, just like last season, but Liverpool overtook them on goal difference heading into the final game. If Leicester better Liverpool’s result against Crystal Palace, they are in the top four, but if both teams win, Leicester would have to secure a five-goal swing in goal difference to finish in the top four. If Leicester win and Chelsea fail to win, they are in. It’s a tough ask. The Foxes have won just one of their last four PL games, and although they won the FA Cup by beating Chelsea last weekend, they look like coming up just short in their top four dreams.

Tottenham lost against Aston Villa to leave their Europa League hopes in tatters. They need to beat Leicester City and hope that West Ham lose at home against Southampton on the final day in order for them to finish in sixth and reach the Europa League group stage.

West Ham need a point to seal sixth and if they get it, that means Spurs will be scrapping with Arsenal and Everton to finish seventh, which means qualification to UEFA’s new third-tier competition, the Europa Conference League. With interim boss Ryan Mason having to deal with questions about Harry Kane’s future, which looks very unlikely to be at Spurs, plus chairman Daniel Levy under-fire, all is not well at Tottenham. Maybe Jose Mourinho shouldn’t have been fired…

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of Leicester – Tottenham.

Team news

Leicester injuries

Leicester will be without Jonny Evans, which is a huge blow, while Harvey Barnes and James Justin remain out for the season. Cengiz Under is a huge doubt.

Tottenham injuries

Tottenham will be without Japhet Tanganga who suffered a serious looking injury last time out. Ben Davies remains out with a calf injury.

Odds and ends (full odds provided by our partner, PointsBet)

Leicester are the massive favorites to win at -103, while Tottenham are at +230 and the draw is +290.

Prediction

I can see this ending up in a draw, which suits neither team. Leicester have defensive issues, so does Tottenham, so at least it will be entertaining for the neutral. Leicester 2-2 Tottenham.

How to watch, stream and start time

Kick off: Sunday, 11am ET

TV Channel: NBCSN

Online: Stream via NBCSports.com, Peacock Premium

