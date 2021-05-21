Man City – Everton: How to watch, start time, stream link, odds, prediction

Premier League champions Man City say hello to their home fans on a Championship Sunday that visiting Everton hopes to ride back into Europe (start time 11am ET on CNBC and online via NBCSports.com).
Everton needs a win to keep pressure on seventh-place Tottenham and sixth-place West Ham United, with only two of the three qualifying for either the Europa League or the Europa Conference League.
The Toffees have 59 points, the same as Spurs but well before them on goal differential, and they are three points behind West Ham.
City looks to finish its championship season on 86 points, which would be tied for the seventh-most since the PL went to a 38-match season in 1995-96.
Injury news (Injury report)
Manchester City injuries
QUESTIONABLE: Raheem Sterling (undisclosed), Ilkay Gundogan (knee), Kyle Walker (undisclosed), Sergio Aguero (adductor) | OUT: Joao Cancelo (suspension)
Everton injuries
QUESTIONABLE: James Rodriguez (undisclosed) | OUT: Jean-Philippe Gbamin (knee), Seamus Coleman (knock)
Odds and ends (full odds provided by our partner, PointsBet)
Man City is -239 to get back in the win column while an Everton result would be considered a big upset despite the difference in stakes. A draw is +375 while an Everton win pays +550.
Prediction
Man City will be feeling pressure to deliver a vintage performance going into the UEFA Champions League Final, and it’s a big ask for Everton to take all three points. Kevin De Bruyne is the star of Man City 3-1 Everton.
