Nuno Espirito Santo to leave Wolves; Prelude to Tottenham?

Nuno Espirito Santo is leaving Wolves.

Sometimes you read words that shock, but fail to surprise.

The bearded Portuguese boss, 47, led Wolves into the Premier League and then the Europa League, guiding the club to the 2019-20 Europa League quarterfinals.

Nuno was thrice named Premier League Manager of the Month but was clearly upset with the club’s squad depth this season and has often been linked with higher-profile job openings.

So while his departure isn’t illogical, it is still nevertheless stunning news ahead of Wolves final PL game of the season.

Wolves won the Championship to earn promotion and Nuno led them to twin 7th-place finishes in their first two PL campaigns and they’ll finish between 12th and 15th this season depending on how they fare on Championship Sunday.

Prelude to Tottenham?

Is this the next step on his road to Tottenham Hotspur Stadium? Nuno had a contract through the end of the 2022-23 season, and it seems unlikely Wolves would buy him out.

Spurs chairman Daniel Levy has vowed to hire a progressive manager and the club would love to keep Harry Kane interested in their project. Nuno has the reputation to help the striker keep his eyes trained on Tottenham.

And Ruben Neves has often been linked with Spurs, a sort of double-swoop that could give Tottenham a ridiculous and steady midfield with Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg in the fold and Tanguy Ndombele as an X-factor.

After four seasons at the club, this Sunday will be Nuno Espirito Santo’s final game in charge of Wolves. Thank you, Nuno. 🐺 — Wolves (@Wolves) May 21, 2021

