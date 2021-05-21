Sheffield United – Burnley: How to watch, start time, stream link, odds, pick

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Sheffield United plays its final Premier League game for at least a year when it welcomes Burnley to Bramall Lane on Sunday (start time 11am ET online via Peacock Premium).

The Blades have only emotion and pride at stake, the three points available not enough to move them off the PL basement.

SHEFFIELD UNITED – BURNLEY

Burnley sits 17th with 39 points, losers of three-In-four. The Clarets can finish no higher than 15th.

[ MORE: How to watch PL in the USA ]

Injury news (Injury report)

Sheffield United injuries

QUESTIONABLE: George Baldock (knock), Sander Berge (undisclosed) | OUT: Jack O’Connell (knee), Billy Sharp (groin), Oliver Burke (foot), Oliver McBurnie (foot), Ethan Ampadu (groin)

Burnley injuries

QUESTIONABLE: Nick Pope (knee) | OUT: Robbie Brady (calf), Kevin Long (calf), Phil Bardsley (hernia), Dale Stephens (ankle)

Odds and ends (full odds provided by our partner, PointsBet)

The visiting Clarets are slight favorites to get a win with +135 odds, while a Blades win pays +180 and a draw delivers +250.

PointsBet is our Official Sports Betting Partner and we may receive compensation if you place a bet on PointsBet for the first time after clicking our links.

Prediction

It all depends on the moods of the players, doesn’t it? Sheffield United might be riled up to get a seventh win or to avoid losing a 30th time, which would break a four-way tie for most in a single PL seasons. But it also might already be thinking about vacations, new homes, or how to deliver in the Championship.

Burnley’s not going to be sleeping — they rarely are — and Chris Wood is among those capable of delivering goals. We could see 0-0. We could see 4-1 either way. But we’ll peg this one as Sheffield United 1-1 Burnley.

How to watch Sheffield United – Burnley, stream and start time

Kickoff: 11am ET Sunday

Stream: Online via Peacock Premium

