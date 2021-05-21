U.S. beach soccer’s Silveira scores 2 bicycle kicks in same game (video)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

We don’t get a lot of beach soccer in these parts, but we’ll get a lot more if the USMNT keeps this up.

Gabe Silveira scored a tremendous bicycle kick goal for the United States men in a CONCACAF Beach Soccer Championship match against Panama on Friday.

And then he scored another.

The former Sacramento State player digs the ball out of the sand before going airborne to smash the ball home.

But Silveira wasn’t done, going upside down again to score the match-winner in the 4-3 game.

You read that right: Two bicycle kick goals in the same game.

Sure it takes less audacity to land in the soft sand, but we’re not going to begrudge the man his day in the sun (even if he clearly gets a lot of days in the sun).

