There was drama galore on the final day of the 2020-21 Bundesliga season, as Robert Lewandowski set a new record for the most goals scored in a season and Werder Bremen were relegated.

Lewandowski broke Gerd Muller’s long-standing record, as the Bayern Munich superstar went close on several occasions and finally scored with the final kick of the game in the 5-2 win over Augsburg to take his tally to an incredible 41 goals for the season.

It simply had to be.

Those scenes of celebration at Bayern, both for their ninth-straight Bundesliga title win and Lewandowski’s record, were contrasted by scenes of despair in Bremen, as Werder Bremen were relegated from the Bundesliga for just the second time in their history.

Despair for USMNT’s Sargent, Bremen; relief for Cologne

USMNT striker Josh Sargent tried his best to help Bremen overcome Borussia Monchengladbach on the final day, but they were soundly beaten 4-2 and dropped one place in the table and into the final relegation spot as Cologne scored a late winner against already-relegated Schalke through Sebastiaan Bournauw.

THERE IT IS!!! LEWANDOWSKI'S RECORD-BREAKING GOAL 🔥 AMAZING! pic.twitter.com/HOdzJ4A2eH — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) May 22, 2021

Bremen’s relegation was their second in Bundesliga history, as they will spend just a second season outside of Germany’s top-flight since 1963. it remains to be seen if Sargent will stick around, as his displays have been one of the long bright spots for Bremen this season.

On the opposite side of the relegation scrap with their win on the final day, in dramatic fashion, Cologne finished in the relegation playoff spot and will face either Holstein Klein or Julian Green’s Greuther Furth in the two-legged playoff for a spot in the 2021-22 Bundesliga.

Arminia Bielefeld won at Stuttgart on the final day to push themselves clear of the relegation zone and relegation playoff spot, as there were late comebacks, impressive wins and plenty of goals.

Europa League, Conference League places decided

Elsewhere, Union Berlin staged a dramatic late comeback to beat Leipzig 2-1 and seal seventh place to qualify for the Europa Conference League. That means Monchengladbach will not be playing in Europe next season.

Eintracht Frankfurt finished fifth after dropping out of the top four late in the season, as Bayer Leverkusen join them in the Europa League spots.

Erling Haaland hits 40 goals in a season for the first time in his career 💥 pic.twitter.com/gNACAUeKjA — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) May 22, 2021

Borussia Dortmund finished third as Erling Haaland scored another two goals (he finished the season with 27 goals) in the win over Leverkusen as Dortmund finished the season with seven-straight wins in the league and won the German Cup. All in all, not a bad season in the end for the young Dortmund side.

Below are the final Bundesliga standings for the 2020-21 season in full, plus the full list of results on the final day.

Bundesliga final day results

Bayern Munich 5-2 Augsburg

Borussia Dortmund 3-1 Bayer Leverkusen

Cologne 1-0 Schalke

Eintracht Frankfurt 3-1 Freiburg

Hoffenheim 2-1 Hertha Berlin

Union Berlin 2-1 RB Leipzig

Werder Bremen 2-4 Borussia Monchengladbach

Wolfsburg 2-3 Mainz

VFB Stuttgart 0-2 Arminia Bielefeld

Bundesliga final standings