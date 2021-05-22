Fulham – Newcastle: How to watch, start time, stream link, odds, prediction

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Can Fulham give the Craven Cottage faithful one last Premier League win when it hosts Newcastle United on Championship Sunday (start time 11am ET Sunday online via Peacock Premium)?

The Cottagers are headed to the Championship but played Newcastle tight earlier this year, and Newcastle has more than a few injuries to deal with in London on Sunday.

Will Allan Saint-Maximin be able to go for Newcastle? How about Joe Willock? And can ex-Magpies forward Aleksandar Mitrovic be available to haunt his old club?

Here is everything you need to know ahead of Fulham – Newcastle this Sunday with team news, odds, stream link and more.

Team news (all Premier League injuries)

Fulham injuries

QUESTIONABLE: Harrison Reed (knock) | OUT: Terence Kongolo (knee), Aleksandar Mitrovic (knock), Antonee Robinson (ankle), Tom Cairney (knee)

Newcastle United injuries

QUESTIONABLE: Allan Saint-Maximin (calf), Martin Dubravka (hamstring), Joe Willock (fatigue), Elliott Anderson (groin), Joelinton (knock) | OUT: Callum Wilson (thigh), Jamaal Lascelles (foot), Ryan Fraser (groin), Isaac Hayden (knee), Karl Darlow (knee)

Odds and ends (full odds provided by our partner, PointsBet)

Fulham (+115) | Newcastle (+210) | Draw (+260)

Prediction

Fulham will want to deliver the goods and Newcastle’s injuries are a major concern. Give Fulham quite a good chance to snare all three points against a Steve Bruce side ready to regroup for a better run next season. Fulham 1-0 Newcastle.

How to watch Fulham – Newcastle and start time

Kickoff: 11 am ET Sunday

Online: Stream via Peacock Premium

