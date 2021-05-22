Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

In the latest transfer news Declan Rice and Harry Kane to Chelsea is being reported, while Wilfried Zaha is once again pushing for a move.

We know this summer is going to be nuts when it comes to transfers, but it appears that even more may happen than we originally thought.

With huge names such as Kane, Rice and Zaha featured today, the likes of Lionel Messi, Erling Haaland and Kylian Mbappe are also said to be close to sealing transfers this summer too.

Okay, let’s dig into some of these Premier League-focused reports.

Chelsea linked with two England stars

Declan Rice was linked with a move to Chelsea throughout the last two transfer windows, and the West Ham and England star is reportedly a target for the Blues once again.

Rice, 22, played in the academy at Chelsea before heading to West Ham as a youngster and has shone for the Hammers this season, taking the captains armband when Mark Noble doesn’t play and leading David Moyes’ side to what looks like being a sixth-place finish.

According to a report from the Daily Telegraph, Chelsea are back in for Rice and will now offer Tammy Abraham and cash to try and sign Rice.

Abraham is exactly the kind of player that West Ham need, as they have relied on the injury-prone Michail Antonio to score goals and Jesse Lingard is only on loan from Manchester United, so this could be a decent deal for them to do.

Rice is a fine defensive midfielder, who can also play as a center back in the 3-4-2-1 formation that Tuchel prefers, and he would demand a fee close to $120 million. With N’Golo Kante now 30 years of age, now could be the time for Chelsea to add yet another rising star to their squad.

And a separate report from ESPN states that Chelsea will offer Abraham, Kepa Arrizabalaga and plenty of cash to try and sign Harry Kane from Tottenham this summer.

Kane, 27, has said he will sit down with Spurs chairman Daniel Levy to discuss his future this summer.

Is there any chance at all that Levy will sell his star striker to Chelsea for anything less than $200 million? Nope. Levy would also be totally against selling Kane to Chelsea, Spurs’ bitter rivals.

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel is a huge fan of Harry Kane and was respectful enough when making his admiration very clear.

“If you find any coach around the world who would not like to have Harry Kane in his team, call me again. I would like to speak with the guy and hear about his ideas of scoring and attacking. Everybody loves Harry Kane but let’s be very, very clear, he is a player for Tottenham,” Tuchel said. “He has a long-term contract and we will not get involved in any press conference with any disrespectful comments about that.”

Kane to Chelsea seems long a long-shot, but it is clear he is a wanted man, and not just by Manchester City.

Zaha pushes for a move away, again

It wouldn’t be a summer without Wilfried Zaha being linked with a move away from Crystal Palace, would it?

The Ivory Coast winger, 28, is linked with a move away from Palace each transfer window and he has started the rumors this summer himself.

Speaking to The Face, Zaha left the door wide open for a move this summer.

“I feel like I can have another shot at the top teams, because my dream is to win things,” Zaha said. “I’m good enough to go out there and compete with the best. If the opportunity came, I wouldn’t turn it down, because I feel like I deserve it. It’s so I can show my kids: ​’This is what daddy won’.”

This is along the lines of what Zaha says most of the time, but Palace have valued him at $100 million and both Arsenal and Everton got nowhere near that valuation in 2019.

Other clubs such as Borussia Dortmund, PSG and AC Milan were also said to be interested in recent windows, but Zaha has remained at Palace.

But, with Roy Hodgson leaving as manager, 10 first team players out of contract this summer, and a huge rebuild about to get underway at Selhurst Park, perhaps now is finally the right time for Zaha to move on?

He’s scored 11 goals in the Premier League this season, his best-ever tally, and has added a clinical nature to his incredible dribbling and crossing.

Could the likes of Arsenal, Tottenham and Everton afford Zaha this summer? That would be the next logical step up for him, but he may not get the move to the very top team that he wants.

