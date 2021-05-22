Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Having already clinched a 2nd-place finish in the Premier League, Manchester United will undergo one final tune-up ahead of the Europa League final when they face Wolves at Molineux Stadium on Sunday (Watch live at 11 am ET, on Golf Channel and online via Peacock Premium).

WOLVES – MANCHESTER UNITED STREAM LIVE

The Red Devils’ draw with Fulham on Tuesday pushed them just out of reach of 3rd-place Chelsea, guaranteeing Manchester United a runners-up finish for the second time in four seasons. Whether or not Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Co., can push on and challenge for their first title since 2013 — Sir Alex Ferguson’s final season at the helm — will largely depend upon their dealings in the summer transfer window.

[ THE RUN-IN: What’s the latest in the top-four battle? | Europa League race ]

As for Wolves, Nuno Espirito Santo has announced he will step away from the club at the end of the season and this will be his final game in charge after an incredible four-year journey. He has taken them from the Championship to the Europa League and back-to-back seventh-place PL finishes. A top-half finish is out of reach for Nuno Espirito Santo’s side this season with 10th-place Leeds United nine points clear, but 12th place, where they currently reside, is a marked improvement after their early-season struggles. However, the fantastic news about Raul Jimenez’s impending return, and there is hope on the horizon.

[ MORE: How to watch PL in the USA ]

Here is everything you need to know ahead of Wolves – Man United this Sunday with team news, odds, stream link and more.

Team news: Wolves – Manchester United (INJURY REPORT)

Wolves: OUT: Raul Jimenez (head), Pedro Neto (knee – out for season), Daniel Podence (adductor), Jonny (knee – out for season), Owen Otasowie (knock)

Manchester United: QUESTIONABLE: Anthony Martial (knee), Scott McTominay (undisclosed), Fred (undisclosed), Daniel James (undisclosed) | OUT: Harry Maguire (ankle), Phil Jones (knee)

Odds and ends (full odds provided by our partner, PointsBet)

Wolves (+220) | Manchester United (+110) | Draw (+260)

PointsBet is our Official Sports Betting Partner and we may receive compensation if you place a bet on PointsBet for the first time after clicking our links

Prediction

With the Europa League final set for next Wednesday, just over 72 hours after Championship Sunday, Solskjaer is likely to rotate a sizable portion of the squad while also using the fixture for added fitness and sharpness for a select few individuals battling injuries. Translation: a disjointed mess. Wolves 0-0 Manchester United.

How to watch Wolves – Manchester United and start time

Kickoff: 11 am ET Sunday

TV: Golf Channel

Online: Stream via Peacock Premium

Follow @AndyEdMLS