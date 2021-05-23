Champions Manchester City hammered Everton 5-0 on the final day of the 2020-21 Premier League season at the Eithad Stadium on Sunday, but Sergio Aguero stole the show as he made his final home appearance for the club and capped the occasion with a record-breaking brace.

It was Aguero’s 183rd and 184th Premier League goals for Manchester City, drawing him level with — and then ahead of — Wayne Rooney for the most goals scored by a player for a single club.

2 things we learned: Manchester City – Everton

1. Man City primed and ready for UCL final: One way or another, next Saturday is set to be the biggest day in the history of Manchester City Football Club. At the very least, Man City fans can face the sheer and unbridled terror of playing in the European final knowing their side is razor sharp at the most critical of moments.

2. Curtain call for legendary Aguero: The final season and a half of Sergio Aguero’s Manchester City career saw the Argentine battle a series of injuries which ultimately ended his stay at the club, but he’s set to leave this summer as the club’s all-time leading goalscorer and a genuinely legendary figure in the club’s history. On Sunday, for the final time, he took the field at the Etihad and was given the hero’s recognition he so richly deserves. The fact he capped the occasion with a pair of goals in his 20 minutes of action was simply iconic.

De Bruyne opened the scoring for Manchester City – Everton, and for the Premier League as a whole with 10 games kicking off simultaneously, in the 11th minute. The brilliant Belgian playmaker picked the ball up near the top of Everton’s penalty area and powered a low, curled effort just inside the far post where Jordan Pickford simply couldn’t reach.

Jesus quickly made it 2-0 with a stellar strike from the left side of the box. Jesus carried the ball into the box before twisting his defender inside-out. The finish was exquisite and will give Guardiola something to consider for his team selection ahead of next Saturday’s Champions League final.

Foden got goal no. 3 to put the game well and truly out of reach, and to set the stage for Aguero’s unforgettable send-off.

