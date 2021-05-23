Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Arsenal can still secure a place in Europe if it beats Brighton and Hove Albion at the Emirates Stadium on Championship Sunday and gets a little help around the Premier League (start time 11am ET online via Peacock Premium).

The Gunners are going to finish with their second-fewest points this century — the worst being last season — and Mikel Arteta would love to finish strong even if the best Arsenal can do is a Europa Conference League spot.

The ninth-place Gunners would need to win and have both Tottenham and Everton drop points to lay claim to seventh.

Brighton, meanwhile, hopes to build on famous win over Man City to finish as high as 13th on the Premier League table.

WATCH ARSENAL – BRIGHTON STREAM LIVE

Injury news (Injury report)

Arsenal injuries

OUT: David Luiz (thigh), Hector Bellerin (lower leg), Mat Ryan (loan – parent club)

Brighton & Hove Albion injuries

OUT: Joel Veltman (calf), Davy Propper (ankle), Danny Welbeck (thigh), Neal Maupay (suspension), Tariq Lamptey (thigh), Solly March (knee)

Odds and ends (full odds provided by our partner, PointsBet)

Arsenal is a -167 favorite to win all of the points, while Brighton bags +400 if it snags a second-successive upset. A draw pays +320.

Prediction

There could be some real free-flowing football here, with Graham Potter’s Seagulls safe from the drop and happy to attack a Gunners team hoping to pile up goals en route to three points. We’ll err on the side of beauty. Arsenal 3-2 Brighton.

How to watch Arsenal – Brighton stream and start time

Kick off:1am ET Sunday

Online: Stream via Peacock Premium

