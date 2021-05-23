Crying Pep praises Aguero, ‘We love him so much. We cannot replace him’

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The emotions are flowing at Manchester City after the club lifted the Premier League trophy on Sunday.

City sewed up its title a while ago, but hasn’t had time to breathe while competing in the League Cup and UEFA Champions League along the way to Championship Sunday (and the European Cup is in play next weekend, in case you’re living under a rock).

[ MORE: How to watch PL in the USA ]

Pep Guardiola was in tears when talking about the Argentine, who is a living legend at City and leaving the club after the season (all signs point to Barcelona).

There was only so much Pep could do on such an emotional occasion, a player he challenged to find another level upon his arrival so many years ago…. who only went and did it.

“We love him so much. He’s a special person for all of us. We can’t replace him,” Guardiola said.

"We love him so much." Pep Guardiola gets emotional talking about the impact Sergio Agüero has had on him and the club. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/mkeKNzLEUn — NBC Sports Soccer (@NBCSportsSoccer) May 23, 2021

Aguero, to no one’s surprise, oozed class after the win.

“I’m so happy, I want to say thanks to my teammates, thank you for everything,” Aguero said to SkySports. “I’m a striker, my target is to score goals, so I’m so happy because finally my last game, two goals is fantastic. The first title for me was the most important for the club and for me. I’m so happy because It’s not easy to do 10 years with one club.”

Man City looks primed and ready for the UCL Final, presuming the players stay in their shoes this week after this trophy lift came on the heels of a hammering of Everton.

Follow @NicholasMendola