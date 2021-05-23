Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Harry Kane reigns supreme as the Premier League Golden Boot winner for the third time in his career, while also claiming his first Playmaker of the Season award as the league’s top assist provider.

[ MORE: Tottenham storm back to crush Leicester’s top-four dreams ]

Tottenham’s superstar striker scored 23 goals while assisting 14 more — the vast majority of which were finished off by Son Heung-min — to play a part in 37 of Spurs’ 68 goals (54 percent) this season en route to a 7th-place finish and qualification to the soon-to-debut Europa Conference League.

Harry Kane entered Championship Sunday level on 22 goals with Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah, but the England captain fired home late in the first half of Tottenham’s 4-2 win over Leicester to take his tally to 23 goals. Though he provided just four assists after the calendar ticked over to 2021, Kane had built such a lead in the season’s opening four months that Manchester United’s Bruno Fernandes, the second-place finisher, had very little hope to catch him. The Playmaker of the Season award is only four years old, with Kevin De Bruyne winning two of the first honors and Eden Hazard claiming the other.

[ VIDEO: Aguero bids farewell with hero’s reception, record-breaking brace ]

Having now won the Golden Boot on three occasions, Harry Kane joins Thierry Henry and Alan Shearer — the first two players selected for induction into the newly former Premier League Hall of Fame — as the only players to win the award three times in their careers. Henry won it four times (2002, 2004, 2005 and 2006) while Shearer won it back-to-back-to-back from 1995 to 1997.

Clearly, Kane is no stranger to winning individual awards, but it’s team trophies he’s most interested at this point in his career as he prepares to push for a move away from Tottenham during the upcoming summer transfer window.

Follow @AndyEdMLS