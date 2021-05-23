Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Harry Kane saga continues to rumble on and the latest report states that Manchester United are pushing hard to sign him.

After Kane reportedly told Tottenham he wants to leave this summer, and following his recent candid interview with Gary Neville (ahem, hint, hint) the furore is growing over his future.

Throw in his emotional applause to Tottenham fans in their final home game of the season and his comments about planning talks with chairman Daniel Levy this summer, and this is heading in one direction.

Manchester City look to be the leading contenders, but Chelsea has thrown their hat into the ring too, and Kane has made it clear his preference is to remain in the Premier League.

That’s all well and good, but he has three years remaining on his contract at Tottenham and Levy will want at least $200 million for Kane this summer, and probably more.

Kane to be in the headlines all summer long

A report from The Times states that Manchester United are putting together a huge financial package to sign Kane, and will compensate him for putting in an official transfer request at Tottenham.

If Kane did put in an official request, he would lose a huge chunk of cash from Spurs when it comes to loyalty bonuses and other fees, so it appears that Manchester United want to get this deal done quickly and push themselves ahead of the pack.

The report goes on to state that Anthony Martial could be sold to fund part of the deal, and that the Glazer family know they have to make a marquee signing this summer to try and get the fans back on their side after recent protests.

Would Manchester United be a good destination for Kane?

It would certainly be a step up for him and it guarantees the Champions League action he craves. But does it guarantee him a top four finish and trophies each season? He would probably be one of the final steps in making that a reality.

It would also allow him to play alongside England teammates Marcus Rashford, Harry Maguire, Luke Shaw, Dean Henderson and Mason Greenwood, and don’t overlook that factor.

Other reports suggest that the Manchester United players will be working on Kane throughout the summer during the European Championships to try and persuade him to sign for the Red Devils.

Of course, we all know it is going to be difficult for Kane to actually leave Tottenham, but the two Manchester clubs are surely his best option.

Daniel Levy just isn’t going to sell him to Chelsea and while he’d hate to lose him, selling him to financial powerhouses like Manchester United or Manchester City would make sense for pretty much everyone involved.

United have veteran Edinson Cavani up top for another season, but Greenwood and Rashford are better as wide forwards cutting inside and so too is Martial who has been hit by injuries.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer should focus on signing a new center back and a holding midfielder this summer but if there’s a chance this deal for Kane could happen, United have to try and get it done.

