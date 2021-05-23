Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Having secured a top-half Premier League finish in season no. 1 in the top flight, Leeds and roughly 7,500 of their fans are set for a celebration of epic proportions when West Brom visit Elland Road on Sunday (Watch live at 11 am ET, on Peacock Premium).

LEEDS – WEST BROM STREAM LIVE

The occasion will be beyond joyous after the club won the EFL Championship title and clinched promotion to the Premier League inside an empty stadium last summer and weren’t one of the few sides allowed to welcome 2,000 fans inside their home ground back in December. Sunday will mark the first time anyone not employed by the club will have seen Leeds in the top flight since 2004.

[ THE RUN-IN: What’s the latest in the top-four battle? | Europa League race ]

And then there’s West Brom, the proverbial sacrificial lamb headed back to the Championship after finishing 2nd behind Leeds a year ago. Sam Allardyce announced on Wednesday that he will be stepping down in the summer after taking over from Slaven Bilic in December.

[ MORE: How to watch PL in the USA ]

Here is everything you need to know ahead of Leeds – West Brom this Sunday with team news, odds, stream link and more.

Team news: Leeds – West Brom (INJURY REPORT)

Leeds: OUT: Mateusz Klich (rested), Adam Forshaw (groin), Helder Costa (back), Robin Koch (rested), Diego Llorente (groin)

West Brom: QUESTIONABLE: Matheus Pereira (knock) | OUT: Robert Snodgrass (back), Branislav Ivanovic (thigh)

Odds and ends (full odds provided by our partner, PointsBet)

Leeds (-167) | West Brom (+400) | Draw (+320)

PointsBet is our Official Sports Betting Partner and we may receive compensation if you place a bet on PointsBet for the first time after clicking our links

Prediction

Few teams get after their opponents the way that Leeds do, and that’s awful news for an already-relegated side simply playing out the remainder of the season. Combine that with the atmosphere that’s sure to be bubbling inside Elland Road, and it’ll be a day to remember in west Yorkshire. Leeds 3-0 West Brom.

How to watch Leeds – West Brom and start time

Kickoff: 11 am ET Sunday

Online: Stream via Peacock Premium

Follow @AndyEdMLS