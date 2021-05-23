Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Premier League odds for the latest games have been released but we know the bookies don’t always get it right and there is plenty of cash to be made.

Here are the latest Prince-Wright’s Premier League score predictions as the Premier League 2020-21 season is in full flow and the EPL betting odds are all over the place with the table so tight, injuries having an impact and some of the big boys have come roaring back in recent weeks.

MORE: How to watch PL in the USA

The Premier League score predictions below are for Matchweek 38, Championship Sunday, with huge games in both the top four and Europa League push on the final day of the season.

If you, like me, love to dissect all the games and predict what the score will be and which team will win, I encourage you to get involved in the comments section below. Let’s have a bit of fun with these Premier League games.

VIDEO: Premier League highlights

Okay, so I’ve consulted my crystal ball and here’s how we see things panning out. Listen carefully, because this is very specific.

With the first section labelled “basically, free money” for the picks I think are dead certs. The section labelled “don’t touch this” means if you’re betting I advise you to stay clear, while the “so you’re telling me there’s a chance” section are the long shots. If it is better odds you are after, those are the picks to go for.

Check out our Premier League score predictions below, plus the betting odds provided by our partner, PointsBet.

PRINCE-WRIGHT’S PREDICTIONS

BASICALLY, FREE MONEY

Arsenal 3-1 Brighton

Liverpool 3-1 Crystal Palace

Manchester City 2-0 Everton

DON’T TOUCH THIS…

Aston Villa 1-2 Chelsea

Leeds 2-1 West Brom

Leicester 2-2 Tottenham

West Ham 1-1 Southampton

“SO YOU’RE TELLING ME THERE’S A CHANCE…”

Fulham 2-0 Newcastle

Sheffield United 2-1 Burnley

Wolves 2-1 Manchester United

