Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The Premier League 2020-21 season is done and the table is confirmed.

[ MORE: Premier League stats ]

Plenty of the Premier League’s big boys struggled early in the season, while Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur raced out ahead of the pack, but it was Manchester City who finished ahead of Manchester United and they won a third Premier League title in the last four seasons.

Liverpool had one of the most amazing comebacks in recent years, as injuries hit them hard and the reigning champs looked down and out but they won eight of their final 10 games to finish third.

Chelsea struggled but turned things around under Thomas Tuchel and finished fourth.

Leicester lost on the final day and finished in fifth place, as Brendan Rodgers’ men won the FA Cup but missed out on the Champions League on the final day for a second-straight season.

West Ham occupied a Champions League place for a time, and ended up in the Europa League as they had a fine season and finished sixth.

Tottenham secured a Europa Conference League place in seventh, while Arsenal, Leeds and Everton just missed out on European qualification as they rounded out the top 10.

In short, the Premier League standings have been wild on multiple fronts as we charged towards the end of the campaign.

[ MORE: How to watch PL in the USA ]

Fulham, West Brom and Sheffield United have all been officially relegated to the Championship, as the likes of Burnley, Brighton and Newcastle United have all kicked on in recent weeks.

There will still be plenty of twists and turns ahead because, well, this is the Premier League.

[ VIDEO: Premier League highlights ]

Here’s a look at the latest Premier League table, which we will update throughout the 2020-21 season.

Premier League standings