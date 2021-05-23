Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Premier League run-in is here and the business end of the season will provide plenty of drama, as always, as the countdown to the final day on May 23 is on.

So, what is left to play for? Who needs what? Which teams will be scrapping away in the final games of the season?

Our weekly series, the run-in, keeps you fully up to date on all of the different battles going on up and down the Premier League.

Below we focus on the all-important race for the top four and UEFA Champions League qualification, which is more interesting that it has been for the last decade, and perhaps longer.

This will be epic.

Premier League top-four battle: The run-in analysis

Premier League winners Manchester City have sealed a top-four spot and so too have second-place Manchester United, so that leaves two Champions League spots up for grabs. Three into two does not go.

So, who else is in the mix?

There is just one point between Chelsea in third and Leicester City in fifth, as Liverpool now sit fourth after their amazing surge late in the season.

Simply put: if Chelsea beat Aston Villa on the final day they will secure a top four spot. Liverpool will finish in the top four if they beat Crystal Palace and Leicester don’t win against Tottenham and better their goal difference.

The Premier League and simple doesn’t go together well…

Premier League top four odds – full odds provided by our partner, PointsBet

Liverpool: -1000

Chelsea: -834

Leicester City: +225

Chelsea

Current position: 3rd

Games played: 37

Current points: 67

Goal difference: +23

Remaining schedule: Aston Villa (A) — PREVIEW

Liverpool

Current position: 4th

Games played: 37

Current points: 66

Goal difference: +24

Remaining schedule: Crystal Palace (H) — PREVIEW

Leicester City

Current position: 5th

Games played: 37

Current points: 66

Goal difference: +20

Remaining schedule: Tottenham (H) — PREVIEW

