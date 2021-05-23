Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Sheffield United beat Burnley 1-0 on the final day to end their time in the Premier League on a high.

[ MORE: How to watch PL in the USA ]

David McGoldrick scored the only goal of the game in the first half and the already-relegated Blades stood strong defensively to continue their positive end to the season.

With the win they still finish bottom of the table on 23 points, while Burnley finish 17th, one place above the relegation zone, on 39 points.

WATCH SHEFFIELD UNITED – BURNLEY FULL REPLAY

Premier League recaps Three things we learned from Fulham – Newcastle Three things we learned from Arsenal – Brighton Three things we learned from Wolves – Manchester United

Three things we learned

1. Positive vibes before Championship return: Paul Heckingbottom and Jason Tindall could get the Blades job on a permanent basis. Three wins in their last six games of the season will have Sheffield United hoping they can come straight back up next season. If they can keep most of this squad together, which seems likely, then why not?

2. Blades feed off fans: The 8,000 fans at Bramall Lane made a big difference and they make it an intimidating atmosphere. Had Sheffield United had home fans this season, they could have won a lot of the tight games they won last season. It’s not as simple as that but not having fans hurt some clubs more than others and Sheffield United fall into that category.

3. Pope a big miss for Burnley: With his injury late in the season, Nick Pope underlined his importance to Burnley. Big clubs are sniffing around him and the Clarets need to keep him if they’re going to stay up again next season. It is as simple as that. Pope is having knee surgery and will miss the European Championships, which is a huge blow, and Burnley will be hoping he hasn’t played his final game for them.

Man of the Match: David McGoldrick – Moment of real quality won the game and he will play a key role in developing these talented young forwards that the Blades have.

Burnley whipped in some good crosses which Sheffield United did well to deal with early on.

Sheffield United were knocking the ball around nicely and took the lead through veteran forward McGoldrick.

A lovely passing move found its way to McGoldrick and he turned and curled home a classy shot from outside the box.

Chris Basham rattled the woodwork as the Blades pushed to double their lead and were full of confidence.

[ VIDEO: Premier League highlights ]

Burnley improved in the second half and Matej Vydra was a menace, as usual.

The Clarets didn’t make the most of some set piece opportunities, and although Aaron Ramsdale was forced into some good stops, the hosts held out for a win to celebrate with their fans at the final whistle.

Follow @JPW_NBCSports