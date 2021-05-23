Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Joe Willock and Fabian Schar scored goals as Newcastle United sent Fulham into the Championship on a losing note with a 2-0 win at Craven Cottage on Sunday.

The Magpies finish 12th with 45 points, which is remarkable considering many thought this match would determine whether Fulham or Newcastle went down.

Steve Bruce conjured up some wins from his previously-underperforming Magpies, while Scott Parker hit a wall with his Cottagers.

Fulham heads back down to the Championship with an 18th-place total of 28 points, 11 points fro safety.

WATCH FULHAM – NEWCASTLE FULL MATCH REPLAY STREAM

Three things we learned from Fulham – Newcastle

1. Hi, Mikel: Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta says he expects Joe Willock to play a role with the parent club next season but Newcastle will really want him to come back up north. Fresh off becoming the youngest player to score in six-straight PL games, Willock became the youngest to do it in seven. With Willock, Allan Saint-Maximin, Miguel Almiron, and Callum Wilson all shining, how many will be at St. James’ Park next season?

2. Fulham go down with a fight: Down one at the break, Scott Parker’s Cottagers could’ve mailed it in but instead turned it up a notch. Fulham had 81 percent possession over the first 21 minutes of the second half. Now maybe it’s just that Newcastle kinda checked out — Dwight Gayle badly missed a header soon after that stat popped onto the screen — but Parker has every reason to hang his head relatively high in terms of how Fulham’s responded to going down.

3. Managerial futures secure, but only? Scott Parker has been mentioned as a potential Tottenham boss, which is amusing in that his future at Fulham is cloudy. And while he has as much of a claim to his chair and perhaps significantly more than as Steve Bruce does at Newcastle, both may enter next season on hot seats.

Man of the Match: Jonjo Shelvey

He’s a feast or famine player, but his immense talent was on full display on Sunday.

Follow @NicholasMendola