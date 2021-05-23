Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Something old, something new, something borrowed, something Nu(no).

Young Anthony Elanga joined Juan Mata on the scoresheet as Manchester United’s heavily-changed roster beat Wolves 2-1 in Nuno Espirito Santo’s final match at the Molineux.

The Sunday win saw Ole Gunnar Solskjaer gearing up for a midweek Europa League Final, while Wolves — who got a goal from Nelson Semedo — gear up for a new manager.

United finishes second, 12 points back of champions Man City, and completes an unbeaten league season away from home.

Wolves finish 13th with 45 points, 17 fewer than it would take to claim a third seventh-place finish under Nuno, but also 17 above the bottom three.

Three things we learned from Wolves – Manchester United

1. Nuno says goodbye: This is not how many expected Nuno Espirito Santo to wave goodbye to Wolves, but the Molineux hero at least got to do it at home in front of fans. Nelson Semedo’s goal off a young Fabio Silva assist says a lot about where he’s taken the club, with a former Barcelona fullback scoring from the feed of an ultra-expensive top-tier striker prospect. Whether Nuno goes to Tottenham or somewhere else, many will have great memories of the Portuguese manager’s achievements.

2. Ole’s second-choice men make claim: We knew Ole Gunnar Solskjaer wasn’t going to play many of his stars with the Europa League Final at midweek, but he rested nearly everyone. Eric Bailly went 90 minutes but that’s seemingly because someone had to with Harry Maguire out. Donny van de Beek won a penalty that Juan Mata scored after 19-year-old Anthony Elanga celebrated his second PL start with his first goal. Not bad.

3. Will Solskjaer get first trophy? Let’s be honest — This was a match for Man United super fans who want to see the depth and kids play, as well as for Wolves to say goodbye to Nuno, but all many will be considering is whether United can give Solskjaer a UEFA Cup at midweek. Paul Pogba anmd

Man of the Match: Anthony Elanga

Give the kid a hand, scoring early after bringing a whopping 66 minutes of PL experience into the match.

