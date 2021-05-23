Tuchel: Chelsea ‘lucky’ to make top four; Mendy injury update

Thomas Tuchel is grateful that Chelsea got help from Tottenham to finish the Premier League season inside the top four and hopeful that Edouard Mendy’s injury in a 2-1 loss to Aston Villa won’t keep the keeper from starting the UEFA Champions League Final.

Chelsea’s loss and Liverpool’s win over Crystal Palace opened the door to the top four for Leicester, who fell apart for the second-straight year in a 4-2 loss to Spurs on Championship Sunday.

[ MORE: Ten things we learned from Championship Sunday ]

And the Blues had to use a sub when starting goalkeeper Mendy collided with the far post, Kepa Arrizabalaga entering the match at halftime with Chelsea down 2-0.

From Football.London:

“It is easy to handle, he fell into the frame of the net. He feels a big pain in his ribs. We will have an update tomorrow with what’s going on. We will see if it is possible and if it is possible, we will push to do everything so he is in goal on Saturday.”

Tuchel won’t be too bothered by the performance as he turns his eyes to the Champions League Final.

The Blues will have to beat an in-form Man City and won’t have any trouble focusing on the game. However Chelsea made it to the top four, they made it.

“We are lucky that Tottenham did the job for us and finished the job for us today,” Tuchel said. “Like I said, we came to win and to pout any doubts to the side but it was not possible. We are in the position, were in it, that it was possible to end in the four even with a defeat and that was possible because of the team’s hard work and consistently good results. We need to adjust details and we need to be spot-on on Saturday as we want a positive outcome.”

Follow @NicholasMendola