USMNT’s Dike exits Barnsley excited for ‘Orlando, England, anywhere’

Daryl Dike’s future remains uncommitted apart from his contract with Orlando City after Barnsley failed to achieve promotion to the Premier League.

The Tykes lost to Swansea City over two legs of the playoff semifinals, and the talismanic center forward was kept on the bench until halftime of the second leg in a move that caused consternation on both sides of the Atlantic.

Dike, 21, scored nine goals in 19 matches on loan from the MLS side and looks likely to go back to the U.S. for at least a few games while clubs ready to their bids in hopes to bring him back to Europe.

[ MORE: Brentford beat Bournemouth in thriller, reach playoff final (video) ]

Barnsley reportedly has the first right to sign Dike, but their return to the Championship both hurts their chances of spending that money and escalates his interest in joining another club. Not starting the second leg might not have given him the warm and fuzzies either.

“I just want to grow as a player, whether it be in Orlando, whether it be here in England, just anywhere,” Dike said after the game.

He’ll have a chance to further grow his reputation with the USMNT this summer as Gregg Berhalter’s men spend a busy few months in the CONCACAF Nations League and Gold Cup.

Very unfortunate end to the season. So proud of what everyone @BarnsleyFC accomplished this season and grateful I could be apart of it. Thank you teammates, staff, and fans who have made this experience one I could never forget❤️❤️ #youreds pic.twitter.com/8TDknpyVo4 — Daryl Dike (@DarylDike) May 23, 2021

Follow @NicholasMendola