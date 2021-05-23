Zack Steffen celebrates Manchester City’s Premier League title

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Zack Steffen, Premier League winner.

The USMNT and Manchester City goalkeeper will be loving the sound of that after formalizing the honor and lifting the trophy at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday.

[ MORE: Ten things we learned from Championship Sunday ]

City smashed Everton to put the finishing touches on a 12-point advantage over second-place Manchester City, setting off emotional celebrations.

The PL champions are in a wild and intense moment, preparing to say goodbye to a living legend in Sergio Aguero after the Champions League Final, their first chance to lift the European Cup.

Steffen tweeted out a photo with fellow City goalkeepers Ederson and Scott Carson following the game, saying “Amazing to have all of you fans back in the stadium and celebrate with you. One last game to go now.”

His journey to the trophy lift was anything but conventional. He left the University of Maryland for Bundesliga club Freiburg, headed back to the States to play for USL side Pittsburgh Riverhounds and MLS side Columbus Crew. Then it was a transfer to Man City and a loan to Fortuna Dusseldorf before a series of injuries put his USMNT status in question.

Now he’s played 12 times and kept six clean sheets for the PL champs and is bringing shiny silverware experience into a busy USMNT summer.

The 26-year-old could join a very prestigious list of American winners of the Champions League should City beat Chelsea next week. If he fails, of course that means another name joins the list in Christian Pulisic.

What a team 💙 Amazing to have all of you fans back in the stadium and celebrate with you 💯 One last game to go now! 👊🏾 pic.twitter.com/JoEy1XUbxv — Zack Steffen (@zacksteffen_) May 23, 2021

Follow @NicholasMendola