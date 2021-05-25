FIFA opens disciplinary proceedings for European Super League teams

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

FIFA has opened disciplinary proceedings against the three remaining members of the proposed “European Super League,” football’s governing body announced Tuesday.

The breakaway league was terribly unpopular with fans and all but Real Madrid, Barcelona, and Juventus pulled out of the plan. Protests including pitch invasions at Old Trafford that caused the postponement of Manchester United – Liverpool helped most make the decision.

The Premier League has since announced new rules aimed at stopping another breakaway league project like the failed European Super League, and FIFA made it clear to Barca, Real, and Juve that they would face punishment if they failed to renounce the idea.

Here is the full release. It is not terribly long. From FIFA.com:

Following an investigation conducted by UEFA Ethics and Disciplinary Inspectors in connection with the so-called ‘Super League’ project, disciplinary proceedings have been opened against Real Madrid CF, FC Barcelona and Juventus FC for a potential violation of UEFA’s legal framework. Further information will be made available in due course.

