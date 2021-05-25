Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Gennaro Gattuso wasn’t out of work long.

Sacked by Napoli on May 23 after a fifth-place finish in his second season at the club, Fiorentina has leapt to sign the 43-year-old manager.

Gattuso’s 1.5 seasons with Napoli followed 1.5 at AC Milan, the legendary Italian midfielder having made his managerial name by leading Pisa to Serie A promotion.

“I’m convinced that Gattuso – who is a young coach but already has lots of experience – will help us to progress,” said Fiorentina owner Rocco Commisso. “His professional and personal background shows that he will bring determination, competence, and desire to our club. He will help us in our growth and his professional and human history represent for the club an important guarantee of determination, competence, and desire to win.”

He took over for Vincenzo Montella at former club Milan in 2017, leading the club to sixth place and then fifth place. His second season saw him miss the Champions League by a single point.

Gattuso was then hired to replace Carlo Ancelotti at Napoli, leading the club to the Coppa Italia and a seventh-place finish in 2019-20 before again missing out on the UCL by one place this season.

Fiorentina would love a top-six finish, having completed a third-straight bottom-half season. The cupboard is not bare, as 21-year-old Dusan Vlahovic is coming off a 21-goal Serie A season and will either return for a second season or return a massive fee from Manchester United or a number of other suitors.

Vlahovic is also said to be drawing interest from Arsenal, who may also be looking to sign Fiorentina star center back and Cillian Murphy doppelganger Nikola Milenkovic.

Gattuso is a serial winner. Hopefully he’ll deliver the goods for American owner Rocco Commisso, but it will be interesting to see whether this is a restock of the cupboards or if Gattuso believes he has the ingredients to get La Viola back into contention.

