Mauricio Pochettino could make a shock return to Tottenham, as the Argentine coach is reportedly a serious option as Spurs’ new boss.

Pochettino, who is currently in charge at Paris Saint-Germain, could make a dramatic return to Tottenham after being fired in December 2019.

A report from The Sun states that Tottenham have reached out to Pochettino about returning this summer and he’s keen to do so.

Per the report: ‘Pochettino is seriously considering a switch back to the club as he is unhappy in Paris and would love a second chance at White Hart Lane.’

The Independent also states that Pochettino is the favorite of many of the decision makers at Tottenham, and it could quell some of the unrest from fans.

It is believed a return for Pochettino could force Harry Kane to have a change of heart and hang around at Tottenham.

Would this be a good move for Tottenham?

They always say never go back, but this feels like a very different situation.

Pochettino was fired with Tottenham not exactly struggling in November 2019 and just a few months after they reached the Champions League final.

Did it really unravel that quickly? No, it didn’t. It felt more like Daniel Levy panicked after a bad run of results just after moving into a new stadium.

Pochettino had a fabulous five seasons at Tottenham and although he led PSG to the Champions League semifinals, won the French Cup and finished in second in Ligue 1 and just one point behind winners Lille, his first six months in charge of PSG has been far from straightforward.

Not winning the French title will mean pressure is already building on Poch, and the former PSG defender may think a return to Tottenham is a good option before Les Parisiens fire him.

Daniel Levy has spoken recently about Tottenham returning to their DNA and working on developing young players with their next managerial appointment. That is exactly what Poch is all about and this squad is largely the same one he left in 2019.

Surely he could turn them into top four contenders once again?

In terms of the other coaching options out there, nobody really stands out anymore. Hansi Flick has become Germany’s new manager, Brendan Rodgers doesn’t want the job and Erik ten Hag has signed a new deal at Ajax.

Managers aren’t exactly lining up for the Tottenham job and Poch’s potential arrival would not only steady the ship as he and his staff know the club inside out, but it may also persuade Kane and others to stick around.

