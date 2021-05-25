Transfer news: Willian to Chelsea or MLS; Heaton to Manchester United

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Transfer rumors are buzzing away just hours after the end of the Premier League season.

[ MORE: How will Man Utd line up v Villarreal? ]

Pro Soccer Talk will be your home for all the latest news this summer and here are two rumored moves affecting PL powers.

Willian to MLS

Inter Miami is said to be in hot pursuit of Arsenal winger Willian, who may be available at a cut-rate price after an uninspiring first season under Mikel Arteta.

But is the 32-year-old Brazilian willing to leave London?

How about another question?

Sky Sports says that a Chelsea return is Willian’s top choice, but would Thomas Tuchel even consider adding the Brazilian to his arsenal — pun intended — let alone spend some of his transfer kitty on a 32-year-old with one goal and seven assists during the first of a three-year deal in North London?

Frank Lampard was ready to roll with Chelsea’s youth movement rather than give Willian the three-year deal he wanted and that looks pretty astute (and admittedly we questioned that judgment after the Brazlian helped lead Chelsea into the Champions League on the strength of nine goals and seven assists).

Inter Miami, however, makes sense should David Beckham have the room to pay Willian without breaking MLS rules.

Inter is 2W-2D-3L with eight goals through seven games, four of those coming through Gonzalo Higuain. Blaise Matuidi has not been good this season and the club needs another influential star.

But only if that star wants to work. Here’s what boss Phil Neville said after Miami was shutout by Chicago this weekend.

“Nobody comes and knocks at your door and just gives you three points, nobody comes and knocks at your door and gives you success. Nobody comes and knocks at your door and just hands it to you on a plate,” Neville said. “You have to go out there and earn the right. We didn’t and they did and that’s why they won the game.”

Heaton to Manchester United

Here’s one that makes sense, regardless of what Manchester United decides on the futures of David De Gea and Dean Henderson.

The Red Devils will reportedly bring Tom Heaton back to Old Trafford this summer on a free transfer from Aston Villa.

Heaton, 35, was with United from age 16-24, though he was loaned out six times before moving to Cardiff City, then Bristol City. Heaton made his name helped Sean Dyche keep Burnley in the PL before switching claret shirts and going to Villa Park.

Third- and fourth-choice keepers Sergio Romero and Lee Grant look to be leaving United this summer, and Heaton’s got boatloads of experience and could be happy to finish his career on a Champions League run.

