USWNT boss Andonovski names 23-player roster for Olympic preparations

United States women’s national team coach Vlatko Andonovski has released his roster for the final preparation matches for this summer’s Olympics in Tokyo.

Andonovski called up a 23-player crew that does not include injured Julie Ertz and only includes Tobin Heath as a training player.

The USWNT meets Portugal on June 10 and Jamaica on June 13, both in Houston, before heading across Texas to meet Nigeria in Austin.

Many of the usual faces will be there, including Megan Rapinoe, Alex Morgan, Carli Lloyd, and Becky Sauerbrunn.

There will also be four players not based in the National Women’s Soccer League, including Women’s Super League players Christen Press of Manchester United and Abby Dahlkemper of Man City.

Alana Cook of PSG and Catarina Macario of Lyon round out the non-American-based quartet.

See the full list below.

Vlatko Andonovski’s 23-player roster for

Goalkeepers: Jane Campbell (Houston Dash), Adrianna Franch (Portland Thorns FC), Alyssa Naeher (Chicago Red Stars)

Defenders: Alana Cook (Paris Saint-Germain), Abby Dahlkemper (Manchester City, Tierna Davidson (Chicago Red Stars), Crystal Dunn (Portland Thorns FC), Kelley O’Hara (Washington Spirit), Margaret Purce (NJ/NY Gotham FC), Becky Sauerbrunn (Portland Thorns FC), Emily Sonnett (Washington Spirit)

Midfielders: Lindsey Horan (Portland Thorns FC), Rose Lavelle (OL Reign), Catarina Macario (Olympique Lyonnais, FRA), Kristie Mewis (Houston Dash), Samantha Mewis (North Carolina Courage), Andi Sullivan (Washington Spirit)

Forwards: Carli Lloyd (NJ/NY Gotham FC), Alex Morgan (Orlando Pride), Christen Press (Manchester United, ENG), Megan Rapinoe (OL Reign), Sophia Smith (Portland Thorns FC), Lynn Williams (North Carolina Courage)

