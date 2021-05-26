Ex-Liverpool back Moreno taunts Man United after Villarreal win (video)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Liverpool fans were not always kind to Alberto Moreno when he was a member of the Anfield set, but he hasn’t lost affinity for his former club.

And he hasn’t lost enmity for their longtime rivals.

The Villarreal fullback implored Manchester United to “get out of here” after The Yellow Submarine beat the Red Devils to the UEFA Cup on Wednesday in Poland.

Moreno, 28, returned from a long-term knee injury in March and played the final 32 minutes of the win, converting a penalty in the win.

“You’ll never walk alone, siempre, siempre,” he yelled. Siempre Is the Spanish word for always.

Moreno played 141 times for Liverpool, scoring three goals with 11 assists before returning to La Liga in 2019, winning the Champions League with the Reds in 2018-19.

Alberto Moreno, you’re one of our own ❤️pic.twitter.com/CfABn0EIs4 — Watch LFC (@Watch_LFC) May 26, 2021

