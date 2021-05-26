Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Manchester United will cap off the 2020-21 season with a major trophy celebration — the club’s first in 48 months — if only they can beat Villarreal in the UEFA Europa League final on Wednesday (start time, 3 pm ET) at the Municipal Stadium in Gdansk, Poland.

Despite finishing 2nd in the Premier League — undeniable improvement and progress in the post-Sir Alex Ferguson era — the current major trophy drought at Old Trafford (2017 Europa League) is the longest endured by Manchester United fans since four trophy-less seasons from 1986 to 1990. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer delivered the Red Devils back to respectability, comfortable UEFA Champions League qualification and even a brief flirtation with Premier League title contention, but his current haul of zero managerial triumphs is nine trophies short of what he won in 11 seasons as a Manchester United player. The expectation to lift a piece of silverware is immense, but Solskjaer is uniquely qualified to understand that pressure and, perhaps on Wednesday, thrive under it.

As for Villarreal, Unai Emery, who took over last summer after the club finished 5th in La Liga, has done in his first season what he does best: guide Spanish clubs to the business end of the Europa League. Emery, of course, won back-to-back-to-back Europa League titles with Sevilla from 2014 to 2017. It was that achievement which, in part, landed him the Arsenal job following Arsene Wenger’s departure in 2018. This season, a 7th-place finish was only good enough for Europa Conference League qualification, though a win on Wednesday would boost Villarreal into next season’s Champions League instead. Gerardo Moreno, who bagged 23 goals in La Liga (plus another 6 in the Europa League), will be the main threat with which Manchester United’s center back duo — perhaps without injured captain Harry Maguire — must contend.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of Manchester United – Villarreal, including how to watch on TV in the USA and how to follow all of the action live.

How to watch, stream Europa League: Manchester United – Villarreal

Date: Wednesday, May 26, 3pm ET kickoff

Location: Gdansk, Poland

How to watch: CBS Sports

Live updates: UEL here at NBCSports.com

Team news: Manchester United – Villarreal

Manchester United: QUESTIONABLE: Anthony Martial (knee), Fred (undisclosed), Harry Maguire (ankle) | OUT: Phil Jones (knee)

The latest injury update on Harry Maguire isn’t great, as Solskjaer said he ‘will jog up and down a bit’ during their pre-game training session in Gdansk. Maguire was spotted on the sidelines at training, and took no part. That seems to suggest he will not play tomorrow.

Villarreal: QUESTIONABLE: Juan Foyth (hamstring), Samuel Chukwueze (hamstring) | OUT: Vicente Iborra (knee)

Odds and ends: Manchester United – Villarreal – Provided by our partner PointsBet

Manchester United (-120) | Villarreal (+360) | Draw (+245)

Prediction: Manchester United – Villarreal

Simply put, it’s Manchester United’s final to lose, though Villarreal’s defensive record in the knockout rounds (3 goals conceded in 8 games) is exemplary and could prove difficult to overcome. Having traversed the more difficult path to the final (Real Sociedad, AC Milan, Granada and Roma) compared to that of Villarreal (Red Bull Salzburg, Dynamo Kyiv, Dinamo Zagreb and Arsenal), the Red Devils have proven themselves worthy winners pending one more top performance. Manchester United 2-0 Villarreal.

