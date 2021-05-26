Major League Soccer’s 26th season is officially underway, as defending MLS champions Columbus Crew forge their title defense with a typically deep chasing pack hot on their heels.
[ MORE: MLS schedule & scoreboard ]
The 2021 regular season officially kicked off last Friday, April 16, and is set to conclude with Decision Day on Nov. 7. MLS Cup 2021 is currently scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 11.
How to watch MLS
Dates & times: Full schedule below
Stream: ESPN+
[ MORE: MLS standings | MLS stats ]
MLS schedule, Week 4
Saturday, May 29
New York Red Bulls v Orlando City — 1 pm ET
Chicago Fire v Montreal Impact — 1 pm ET
Columbus Crew v Toronto FC — 3 pm ET
FC Cincinnati v New England Revolution — 3 pm ET
Atlanta Unite v Nashville SC — 3:30 pm ET
Los Angeles FC v New York City FC — 5 pm ET
LA Galaxy v San Jose Earthquakes — 7 pm ET
Inter Miami v D.C. United — 8 pm ET
Sporting Kansas City v Houston Dynamo — 8:30 pm ET
Colorado Rapids v FC Dallas — 9 pm ET
Real Salt Lake v Minnesota United — 9:30 pm ET
Sunday, May 30
Philadelphia Union v Portland Timbers — 7 pm ET
Seattle Sounders v Austin FC — 9:30 pm ET
MLS Cup 2021 odds – provided by our partner, PointsBet
Los Angeles FC +550
Columbus Crew +550
Seattle Sounders +700
Orlando City +1000
Toronto FC +1200
Philadelphia Union +1600
New York City FC +1600
Atlanta United +1600
Inter Miami +1600
LA Galaxy +1600
Portland Timbers +2000
Sporting Kansas City +2200
New England Revolution +2500
New York Red Bulls +2500
FC Dallas +2800
Nashville SC +4000
Colorado Rapids +4000
Austin FC +5000
San Jose Earthquakes +5000
Montreal Impact +6000
Vancouver Whitecaps +6000
Real Salt Lake +6000
Chicago Fire +8000
FC Cincinnati +8000
Minnesota United +9000
D.C. United +9000
Click here for match odds on MLS and beyond from our new official sports betting partner PointsBet, as there will be plenty of selections to make each week with game lines and more available via NBC Sports Bet.
PointsBet is our Official Sports Betting Partner and we may receive compensation if you place a bet on PointsBet for the first time after clicking our links.
[ VIDEO: USMNT’s Pulisic, McKennie, Dike score goals in big weekend ]