Major League Soccer’s 26th season is officially underway, as defending MLS champions Columbus Crew forge their title defense with a typically deep chasing pack hot on their heels.

The 2021 regular season officially kicked off last Friday, April 16, and is set to conclude with Decision Day on Nov. 7. MLS Cup 2021 is currently scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 11.

How to watch MLS

Dates & times: Full schedule below

Stream: ESPN+

MLS schedule, Week 4

Saturday, May 29

New York Red Bulls v Orlando City — 1 pm ET

Chicago Fire v Montreal Impact — 1 pm ET

Columbus Crew v Toronto FC — 3 pm ET

FC Cincinnati v New England Revolution — 3 pm ET

Atlanta Unite v Nashville SC — 3:30 pm ET

Los Angeles FC v New York City FC — 5 pm ET

LA Galaxy v San Jose Earthquakes — 7 pm ET

Inter Miami v D.C. United — 8 pm ET

Sporting Kansas City v Houston Dynamo — 8:30 pm ET

Colorado Rapids v FC Dallas — 9 pm ET

Real Salt Lake v Minnesota United — 9:30 pm ET

Sunday, May 30

Philadelphia Union v Portland Timbers — 7 pm ET

Seattle Sounders v Austin FC — 9:30 pm ET

MLS Cup 2021 odds – provided by our partner, PointsBet

Los Angeles FC +550

Columbus Crew +550

Seattle Sounders +700

Orlando City +1000

Toronto FC +1200

Philadelphia Union +1600

New York City FC +1600

Atlanta United +1600

Inter Miami +1600

LA Galaxy +1600

Portland Timbers +2000

Sporting Kansas City +2200

New England Revolution +2500

New York Red Bulls +2500

FC Dallas +2800

Nashville SC +4000

Colorado Rapids +4000

Austin FC +5000

San Jose Earthquakes +5000

Montreal Impact +6000

Vancouver Whitecaps +6000

Real Salt Lake +6000

Chicago Fire +8000

FC Cincinnati +8000

Minnesota United +9000

D.C. United +9000

