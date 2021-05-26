Report: Zinedine Zidane ends second stint as Real Madrid manager

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Zinedine Zidane is leaving Real Madrid for a second time, according to Fabrizio Romano.

The news had been percolating for some time, as fellow club legend Raul was whispered to take his place as recently as May 16. Many, including Real’s Toni Kroos today, thought the rumors were ridiculous.

Zidane, who turns 49 last month, returned to the Real managerial chair in March 2019 after a 2.5-year stint from January 2016-May 2018.

He won La Liga once in each stint but delivered Real its most-sought trophy on three occasions, leading the club to three European Cups.

“Zizou” finished his legendary playing career with Madrid after stints with Cannes, Bordeaux, and Juventus, winning trophies at all clubs but Cannes and lifting the 1998 World Cup with France.

This season saw Real finish second in La Liga to city rivals Atletico Madrid, and Zidane had been linked with a return to another club from his playing days in Juventus (Andrea Pirlo is still on the books there).

Imagine what that could mean for Weston McKennie, who could add Zidane to Pirlo in the part of his memoir marked, “What I learned from…”

Antonio Conte could also be on the market, which would leave mean Real Madrid, Inter Milan, and Tottenham would be among the big clubs seeking new managers.

Exclusive. Zinedine Zidane has decided to LEAVE Real Madrid with immediate effect. ⚪️🚨 #RealMadrid #Zidane — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) May 26, 2021

