Spain and Germany both announced their EURO 2020 squads and there were plenty of surprises from the two European powerhouses.

Luis Enrique made the biggest shocks as he left out veteran defender and captain Sergio Ramos after he played just seven games for Real Madrid in 2021 due to injury.

In fact, no player from Real Madrid was selected by Barcelona legend Enrique, and that is the first time in history a player from Real hasn’t been selected in a Spain squad for a major tournament.

10 of their 24-man squad play in the Premier League, as Enrique decided against selecting 26 players as UEFA expanded the squad size limit to help national teams cope with the added rigors of the club seasons caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

Brighton’s Robert Sanchez and Manchester United’s David de Gea are among the goalkeepers, with Chelsea back-up Kepa Arrizabalaga missing out.

Chelsea’s Cesar Azpilicueta, Man City’s Eric Garcia (soon to be Barcelona), Leeds’ Diego Llorente and Man City’s Aymeric Laporte are all included, as Laporte switched from France to Spain in recent months.

Midfielders Rodri (Man City) and Thiago Alcantara (Liverpool) were also selected, while Ferran Torres (Man City) and Adama Traore (Wolves) make up the Premier League contingent.

Spain EURO 2020 squad

Goalkeepers: David de Gea (Manchester United), Unai Simon (Athletic Bilbao), Robert Sanchez (Brighton & Hove Albion)

Defenders: Jose Gaya (Valencia), Jordi Alba (Barcelona), Pau Torres (Villarreal), Aymeric Laporte (Manchester City), Eric Garcia (Manchester City), Diego Llorente (Leeds United), Cesar Azpilicueta (Chelsea), Marcos Llorente (Atletico Madrid)

Midfielders: Sergio Busquets (Barcelona), Rodri Hernandez (Manchester City), Pedri (Barcelona), Thiago Alcantara (Liverpool), Koke (Atletico Madrid), Fabian Ruiz (Napoli)

Forwards: Dani Olmo (Leipzig), Mikel Oyarzabal (Real Sociedad), Gerard Moreno (Villarreal), Alvaro Morata (Juventus), Ferran Torres (Manchester City), Adama Traore (Wolves), Pablo Sarabia (Paris Saint-Germain)

As for Die Mannschaft, Joachim Low has brought back some experienced stars for his final tournament in charge of Germany.

Low will step down as Germany boss after this tournament, and he has recalled Mats Hummels and Thomas Muller for this squad, as the 2014 World Cup winners have been out of the German squad for the last two years.

Youngster Jamal Musiala is included, while Chelsea trio Antonio Rudiger, Kai Havertz and Timo Werner are in the squad along with Manchester City’s Ilkay Gunodgan.

Below is the Germany squad in full, as they are expected to be among the favorites to win it all and send Low out on a high.

Germany EURO 2020 squad

Goalkeepers: Manuel Neuer (Bayern Munich), Bernd Leno (Arsenal), Kevin Trapp (Frankfurt)

Defenders: Matthias Ginter (Monchengladbach), Antonio Rudiger (Chelsea), Robin Gosens (Atalanta), Christian Gunter (Freiburg), Marcel Halstenberg (Leipzig), Mats Hummels (Dortmund), Lukas Klostermann (Leipzig), Robin Koch (Leeds), Niklas Sule (Bayern Munich)

Midfielders: Ilkay Gundogan (Manchester City), Toni Kroos (Real Madrid), Emre Can (Dortmund), Joshua Kimmich (Bayern), Thomas Muller (Bayern Munich), Jamal Musiala (Bayern Munich), Serge Gnabry (Bayern Munich), Leon Goretzka (Bayern Munich), Kai Havertz (Chelsea), Jonas Hofmann (Monchengladbach), Leroy Sane (Bayern Munich), Florian Neuhaus (Monchengladbach)

Forwards: Timo Werner (Chelsea), Kevin Volland (Monaco)

