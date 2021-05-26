WATCH: Rashford’s silverware vow after Manchester United final loss

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Marcus Rashford’s personal bonafides are well-established, and the still young Manchester United star knows he wasn’t at his best in a penalty kicks loss to Villarreal in the Europa League Final on Wednesday in Poland.

But the striker’s emotions had him passionately making his case for next season’s Red Devils following the loss after 1-1 over 120 minutes led to an 11-round penalty shootout.

“I know in every club they don’t have this sacrifice,” Rashford said. “In the top clubs they do. That’s why they win trophies. We’re close, I promise we’re close.”

“People say a lot about Man United going downhill, blah, blah, blah, blah but for me, the club, desire, hunger, talent, ability, the squad, we have everything to compete at the highest level,” Rashford said, via The Manchester Evening News. “We just have to show it to the world and ourselves, show why we belong in the top places and why we need to win finals like this.

“Second doesn’t count for nothing. Manchester City win the league, we finished second. It doesn’t mean nothing. Villarreal won the Europa League, we finished second. For us it’s nothing. I don’t want to hear ‘they were so close’ because it doesn’t mean anything. There’s one winner and one loser. Today we lost and we have to find out why and make sure next time we don’t lose.”

Rashford said that around a half-dozen players including the striker himself have been nursing injuries since September.

“When Ole came in, there was a process. The players we believe in this process and this isn’t the end of the process.”

He is “100 percent sure” that the people in the team room have enough to win silverware for the Old Trafford set, even if the club has gone four seasons without a trophy and have only reached two finals.

Are they?

