Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The UEFA Champions League final is here and two Premier League giants collide as Manchester City – Chelsea takes center stage in Porto, Portugal.

Throughout the 2020-21 tournament I’m revealing my predictions for the games as well as the latest odds for Europe’s top continental tournament.

[ LIVE: Champions League scores ]

Pep Guardiola and Thomas Tuchel have huge respect for each other, and both City and Chelsea have so many stars, especially in attack, but their success this season has been built on defense.

Guardiola has led City to the Premier League and League Cup, while Tuchel led Chelsea to the top four after arriving in January but they lost in the FA Cup final to Leicester in recent days.

City are the heavy favorites to win a first-ever European Cup, but Chelsea have beaten them in the FA Cup and Premier League over the last six weeks and may hold a psychological edge.

Below is a look at my predictions, the odds for the games for the semifinals, plus outright winners, and how to watch and follow all of the fixtures in the USA.

PointsBet is our Official Sports Betting Partner and we may receive compensation if you place a bet on PointsBet for the first time after clicking our links.

How to watch Champions League final, stream, schedule, start time

When: 3pm ET, Saturday May 27

Location: Porto, Portugal

How to watch: CBS Sports

Live updates: UCL here at NBCSports.com

Group stage recaps

Week 1 recap

Week 2 recap

Week 3 recap

Week 4 recap

Week 5 recap

Week 6 recap

Semifinal first legs

Tuesday, April 27: Real Madrid 1-1 Chelsea

Wednesday, April 28: Paris Saint-Germain 1-2 Manchester City

Semifinal second legs

Tuesday, May 4: Manchester City 2-0 (4-1 agg.) Paris Saint-Germain

Wednesday, May 5: Chelsea 1-0 (2-1 agg.) Real Madrid

Champions League betting odds: Final – Provided by our partner PointsBet

(-110) Manchester City v. Chelsea (+340). Draw: +235

Champions League score predictions: Semifinal, second leg

Manchester City 3-1 Chelsea

Follow @JPW_NBCSports